B/Gwari district head regains freedom after 8 days in captivity

The kidnapped District Head of Birnin Gwari, Alhaji Yusuf Yahaya Abubakar has regained freedom after eight days in captivity.

Daily Trust Saturday also gathered that the District Head “escaped” around 5:30a.m. on Thursday at Sabon Birni village behind the Kaduna International Airport.

The district head was kidnapped alongside a former Education Secretary, Ibrahim Musa who was released few days ago.

A statement by Birnin Gwari Vanguard for Good Governance signed by its chairman, Ibrahim Abubakar Maigwari, said N3.5 million ransom was paid to the abductors to release the District Head.

The Acting State Governor Aminu Shagali and the State Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs Samuel Aruwan visited the Distric Head at his Kaduna residence.

The Acting Governor assured him that the government is on top of the situation.

“We give thanks to God for serving his life. It was God that made it possible for him to regain his freedom,” he said.

