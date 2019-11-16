Azman Airline begins operation in Imo

ADVERTISEMENT

Azman Airline has commenced their maiden flight into the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport Owerri, Imo State.

The development, according to the Governor’s Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Public Enlightenment, Prince Eze Ugochukwu, was another breakthrough in the efforts of the Imo State to attract businesses and investors.

The airline on Friday made a maiden flight to Owerri.

Joined in the flight was a delegation led by the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the airline, Faisal Abdulmunaf.

Speaking in Owerri, Faisal assured Governor Ihedioha that the airline will render first class service in conformity with aviation regulations and standards.

He disclosed that after the swearing-in of Ihedioha as Governor of Imo State, Azman Airline’s Management conducted due dilligence on the policies and programs of the government and are satisfied that their operations into the Imo State capital will yield positive returns.

Ihedioha assured them that Imo State in now open for business, with friendly regulations, ease of doing business environment, adequate security plus the well known hospitality of the citizens.

The establishment of I-POREA, The Imo Power and Rural Electrification Agency, Ihedioha said, is targeted at provision of long hours per day of uninterrupted electricity supply for homes and businesses in the State.

