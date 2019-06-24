  1. Home
Ayade won’t appoint commissioners till November

By Eyo Charles, Calabar Published Date
Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State will not appoint commissioners earlier than November 2019 six months after inauguration.

Impeccable sources close to the governor has disclosed that he prefers to have all the former commissioners head task forces to enable him complete certain ongoing projects he started with them.

Ayade was quoted to have apologised to the former 28 commissioners that they should not think he used and dumped them but that he still has them in mind, which reason he has created the task forces for them.

The governor is said to have told them that the state was spending well over N4 Billion each month on salaries and emoluments whereas the total federal allocation to the state was less than two Billion Naira o’er month.

Our sources further hinted that the governor during a meeting he had with the former commissioners gave them the liberty to select which task forces they would love to head.

The source said the governor has returned their official cars to them and a promise to give them generous allowances as they work with him as project manager of the state to complete the various projects.

