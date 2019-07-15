  1. Home
Ayade, speaker lament killing in Cross River

By Eyo Charles, Calabar Published Date
Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State
Cross Rivers State Governor, Ben Ayade and the Speaker of  the State House of Assembly, Jonas Eteng Williams have decried the ongoing violence and killings in parts of the state.

The governor and speaker said the situation was totally unacceptable and that renewed hostilities in warring communities in the state had become intolerable.

They also advised the communities to sheath their swords or face the wrath of government.

The governor, through his media adviser, Christian Ita, referred to the communal hostility which broke out at the weekend, where people were beheaded and houses burnt in Abi LGA of the state.

Williams blamed the continuous communal crisis and other crimes in the state to poor security.

Eteng said more needs to be done in the areas of intelligence and equipping of the security system in the state.

The Speaker said the incessant violence, killings and kidnappings in parts of the state had made the state scary in recent times.

