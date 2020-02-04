Ayade raises number of aides to 350

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State has given appointments to an additional 133 persons including eight Hausa/Fulanis who are Muslim leaders in the state.

The latest appointments released Monday and signed by Ayade’s chief media aide, Christian Ita, increased the number of special advisers and personal assistants to 350.

Amongst them is Barrister Musa Maigoro who was returned as special adviser on non-indigenes affairs.

Our correspondent reports that there are 39 commissioners, 35 board members and 25 key aides such as secretary to the state government, chief of staff and protocol officers, among others.

