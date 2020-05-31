Ayade inaugurates new housing estates for Bakassi returnees

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor of Cross River State, Prof Ben Ayade, has inaugurated a housing estate to resettle some of the Bakassi displaced people as part of activities marking his first term in office.

Speaking at the ceremony held in Ifianyong community in the new Bakassi, Professor Ayade said it was the first social housing in Africa where the ownership is in perpetuity.

The governor said he felt proud to have put a smile on the faces of the displaced people.

“Any government that fails to provide shelter for its people has failed and the real measurement of government is how many people you have lifted out of poverty.

“Today, I am happy God has given me the opportunity to put a smile on the face of people of the area”, he said.

He urged them not to despair but hope in God whom he said will one day reverse the injustice done to them.

Ayade also announced a N50 million grant to the people to commence small scale businesses.

The paramount ruler of Bakassi and Chairman, Cross River State Council of Chiefs, Etinyin Etim Okon Edet, said the problem of Bakassi lies with the Federal Government and not with Cross River State.

