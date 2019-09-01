Ayade denies appointing commissioners

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River state has denied appointing commissioners as being speculated on social media.

He has however admitted that he has given appointments to over 70 special advisers and assistants.

In a statement on Sunday, Mr Christian Ita, Ayade’s chief media adviser, said that the so-called list of commissioners circulating in the state is fake.

“His Excellency, Sir Ben Ayade is yet to nominate Commissioners. Whenever he does that, it will be communicated to the people of Cross River through the proper channels.

“The press release containing list of nominees purportedly signed by me and currently circulating in the social media is therefore, fake and should be disregarded,” the statement read.

He confirmed that the governor has given appointments to more than 70 special advisers including board appointment, saying most of them youths in the state.

He said one of such appointments is the return of the Secretary to the State Government, Ms Tina Banku Agbor.

The governor also appointed the former surveyor general of the state, Eyo Oku, as chairman of the state border commission.

He further appointed three more state security advisers for the three senatorial districts in the state, namely: Mr Leo Inyambe for North, Ransom Odey for Central, and Mr Ani Esin for Southern part of the state.

Other appointments as announced by the governor’s media aide and which takes immediate effect are that of the managing director for the Calabar International Convention Centre (CICC)) and Mr Oko Sunday Ebeku a.k.a. Otolo as general manager for the state’s waste management agency.

The governor however cautioned unsuspecting members of the public and urged stakeholders to disregard the purported list of commissioners in circulation.

