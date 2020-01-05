Ayade cautions commissioners from making policy statements

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State has cautioned his commissioners and special advisers against making policy statements, especially on social media.

He also warned them not to grant interviews in either radio or TV media outlets or themselves appearing in such public functions, saying otherwise they would be severely sanctioned.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement sent to all commissioners and advisers, by his media adviser, Christian Ita, on his behalf, Ayade also warned that the commissioners must not appear in public functions without getting governor’s consent.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW NIGERIAN MEN CAN NOW OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE AND KICK START A WONDERFUL SEXUAL EXPERIENCE IN THE NEW YEAR

“Appointees of the state government should not grant or make both radio and television interviews/appearances without getting clearance from the governor”.

According to the statement, “henceforth no commissioner or political appointee is allowed to showcase or make policy pronouncements on social media without seeking clearance from His Excellency. Every commissioner is from now henceforth expected to prove himself or herself on the field rather than on the social media.”

Ayade said: “On the dissemination of government information, I want to make it abundantly clear that there are just two persons designated for the discharge of this function. That is the Commissioner for Information and Orientation as well as the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Christian Ita.”

Related

Download Daily Trust News App