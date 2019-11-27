AXA Mansard wins insurance coy of the year

ADVERTISEMENT

AXA Mansard, a member of AXA Group has emerged as the Insurance Company of the Year at the 7th BusinessDay Banks & Other Financial Institutions Award (BAFI).

The awards brings together super-achieving deposit, merchant, investment, microfinance banks and other financial institutions to celebrate their contributions, as well as that of individuals in the industry, to Nigeria’s economy. Receiving the award on behalf of AXA Mansard Insurance, Mr. Yomi Onifade, Chief Operating Officer said, “We will continue to focus on putting our customers first in everything we do whilst empowering them to live a better life because we believe that therein lies the secret of our success so far.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Whilst thanking the organizers, he said that “the company is counting on the continued support of our stakeholders to continuously provide superior customer experience as a one-stop, non-bank financial services company”.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

The BAFI awards recognize outstanding performance in Nigeria’s financial services industry while showcasing excellent work that has been rendered by this industry.

The award cuts across banking, insurance, fintech, capital market, markets infrastructure and technology, investment management, pension funds, trustees, registrars and stockbroking.

The Chief Executive Officer of AXA, Mr. Kunle Ahmed said, “This award is in recognition of our commitment to the delivery of superior customer experience whilst maintaining our position as one of the leading insurance company in the country.”

Related

Download Daily Trust News App