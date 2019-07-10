  1. Home
AXA Mansard takes financial literacy to corps members

By Chris Agabi Published Date
AXA Mansard

AXA Mansard has taken financial literacy campaign to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camps.

The campaign which was carried out in Lagos and Abuja NYSC orientation camps from June 27-28 for Lagos camp and July 1st, 3rd and 4th for Abuja camp was aimed at sensitizing corps members on various decisions that impact their finances and future, the company said in a statement. .

Corp members were also encouraged to prioritize their health as they were provided with free basic medical check-up, which include Body Mass Index (BMI), blood pressure, sugar level and medical consultation.

This is not the first time AXA Mansard is empowering Corp members across the country. In 2017, AXA Mansard Plc visited the NYSC orientation camps in Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt to enlighten corps members on the different financial investment plans available to help them have a financially secured future it said.

