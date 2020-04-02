Axa Mansard names Dickson new non-executive director

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr John Dickson has been appointed new Non-Executive Director of Axa Mansard Insurance Plc, the company’s board of directors has announced.

Axa Mansard also announced the resignation of its executive directors, Mr Yomi Onifade and Mr Sohail Ali, effective March 31, 2020.

Onifade served as executive director in charge of the technical division overseeing the claims and reinsurance groups in the company while Mr Sohail Ali was in charge of the actuarial and life business section.

With over 25 years of insurance experience, Mr Dickson also has experience in the risk, actuarial and technical fields.

Until his appointment, he was the Head of P&C Risk Management at AXA International New Market and also worked at AXA France as Head of Non-Life Risk Management as well as Head of the Technical & Financial Department.

