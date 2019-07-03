AXA Mansard, LASPARK partner to green Lagos

ADVERTISEMENT

AXA Mansard, a member of AXA has announced its partnership with the Lagos State Government as they prepare to conduct the 2019 Tree Planting Exercise.

The partnership is coming at the heels of the Lagos State Parks and Gardens Agency’s, (LASPARK) announcement that the 2019 Tree Planting exercise would hold on Sunday, July 14, 2019.

It has the theme: “Clean and green is our perfect dream”. The event will hold across all the 20 Local Government Areas (LGAs) and 37 the Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in Lagos.

A statement quoted the Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer at AXA Mansard Insurance plc, Mr Kola Oni to have said: “Insurance companies are in a privileged position to enhance knowledge on climate risks in order to better understand and tackle climate change”.

In her remarks, the General Manager of LASPARK, Mrs Bilikiss Adebiyi-Abiola noted that is a universally progressive idea to integrate private bodies to government policies and programmes in order to achieve a broadband and enduring legacy, adding that tree is a significant accessory of mental and physical comfort.

She emphasized that through this continuous contributions and support towards a Greener Lagos Initiative, AXA MANSARD Insurance has allotted itself as a trusted partner in the greening project of the state government.

