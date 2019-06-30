Avoid drugs, NDLEA tells corps members

ADVERTISEMENT

Corps members serving in Anambra state have been advised to avoid the use of illicit drugs while in camp and beyond.

This advice was given by the spokesperson of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency ( NDLEA) Anambra state Command, Charles Odigie during the 2019 Batch B stream 1 corps members anti-drug lecture held at National Youth Services Corps (NYSC) temporary Orientation Camp Umunya, Anambra state.

He also enjoined those Corps members who are already addicted to drugs to come forward for rehabilitation.

Stating the danger of drugs, Odigie admonished corps members to stay clear off any person that takes drugs in their dealings, while in camp and after .

“Shun drugs as well as friends and acquaintances who use drugs. For those who are already addicted to drugs to should come forward for rehabilitation. The agency will help them to overcome drug abuse” he said.

