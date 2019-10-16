Avoid actions that emphasise our differences – Buhari

ADVERTISEMENT

Says we’ll develop ties with friends to defeat insurgents

President Muhammadu Buhari says since the peace and security of Nigeria is non-negotiable, the security agencies must continue to do their work diligently.

President Buhari, who said this Wednesday at the State House, Abuja, during the formal launch of the 2020 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration Emblem and Appeal Fund, stated that the nation was appreciative of the gallantry and sacrifices of Officers and Men of the Armed Forces in the campaign against insurgency and other internal security operations.

ADVERTISEMENT

The president, who said that their efforts had led to the return of normalcy in affected parts of the nation, reiterated that the Boko Haram terrorists had been “substantially” defeated and degraded to the extent that they were only daring soft targets.

He said all hands must, however, be on deck to check the attacks on soft targets, mostly innocent Nigerians, assuring that the Federal Government will continue to provide necessary logistical support to ensure that the Armed Forces operate with the best modern warfare equipment, while at the same time “adequately” addressing the issues of their welfare.

The president, who said the Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration was intentionally fixed for January 15, annually, to commemorate the end of the civil war, stated that the occasion reminded all of the need to guard “jealously” the unity of our country which was won at a “great cost”.

“This day calls to mind the negative impact of strife and conflicts and demands that as responsible citizens, we must at all times avoid actions that emphasize our differences.

“There is no doubt that the strength of Nigeria lies in her diversity. It behooves us therefore, to engage in activities and endeavours that feed our diversity as a source of strength not weakness,” he also said.

He said government would remain steadfast in developing alliances with neighbours and friends in the international community for the total defeat of the insurgents.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App