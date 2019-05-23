Aviation unions ground NCAA activities

ADVERTISEMENT

Aviation unions yesterday grounded the activities of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority in protest over organogram of the organization.

They had Tuesday declared an indefinite strike after the expiration of the seven-day ultimatum issued to the organization.

Hundreds of members of the unions stormed the headquarters of NCAA at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos early in the morning and vowed that the regulatory agency would remain under lock and keys until their demands were met.

Apart from the Lagos office, other regional offices of NCAA were also picketed by the unions.

However, the industrial action did not affect flight operations as the domestic carriers operated their normal schedules.

President of Air Transport Senior Staff Services Association of Nigeria, Illitrus Ahmadu decried what he called the nonchalant attitudes of the Ministry of Transportation (Aviation) to the unions’ plights.

Sam Adurogboye, spokesman of the NCAA, in a statement, said the issues of being agitated for by the unions “are not within the jurisdiction of NCAA management.”

