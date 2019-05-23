Aviation: Sirika engages salary commission to resolve impasse

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister of State Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika on Thursday visited the Executive Chairman, National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission, Dr. Richard Onwuka Egbule to resolve the contentious issues of outstanding approval on revised conditions of service for the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) staff.

The minister said the visit to the Commission was to fulfill his promise to the unions he will personally lead them to the Commission to facilitate the quick approval of their demands as regards conditions of service. He said the other demands of the unions, the organogram the non-inauguration of boards of aviation agencies have been addressed.

“When we met with the unions, I told them I will personally come to you to plead with you to rush the process and expedite action because conditions of service is all about reward for a work well done. This brings about productivity at work place” the minister said.

The minister was at the meeting with the DG NCAA, the director of human resource management in the NCAA and some union members.

He tasked the unions and other staff members to return to work for the interest of the aviation industry and Nigeria adding that they are first of all staff of government before union members.

In his remarks, the Commission’s Chairman Dr. Richard Onwuka Egbule said conditions of service are very important in any agency thus if demands torch on anything allowances, the Commission looks at it.

However, he said if the demands relates “with the roles and other conditions of service, in order to ensure it doesn’t contradict with the civil service rules, the Office of the Head of Service looks at it. “So it is not only agency that looks at the conditions of service.”

He noted that in the past, the unions have come to the Commission on issues bordering on licenses and it worked on it.

“We reached amicable solutions” he said and expressed disappointment while the unions will prefer industrial action which does no one any good to constructive dialogue.”

He tasked the unions to be a bit patient and allow the commission deal with their proposals. “We need time to look at the proposals. We will discuss with them on the areas that needs discussion. It takes time yes, but we will do our best to treat it with dispatch” he assured.

