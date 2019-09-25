Aviation security: Nigeria gets ICAO award

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria has been awarded with the ICAO Council President’s Certificate on progress in solving aviation security and oversight deficiencies.

The award also showed Nigeria has been committed to the effective implementation of ICAO Standards and Recommended Practices.

The award certificate was presented by President of the ICAO Council, Dr Olumuyiwa Bernard Aliu to the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika during the opening ceremony of the 40th Triennial Assembly of the International Civil Aviation organisation (ICAO) in Montreal, Canada, a statement by Mr. James Odaudu, the Director Press and Public Affairs said.

The statement also noted that the Certificate was in recognition of the contribution of deserving member states to the marked improvements in global aviation safety and security.

The statement quoted the ICAO president to have said “the recognition was meant to encourage the countries to do more, while spurring others to step up their own efforts in promoting the security and safety of their respective airspaces which will ultimately translate to better global aviation security standards.”

Reacting to the award, Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika, expressed his delight at the fact that the modest achievements recorded by Nigeria in the area of Aviation Security and Oversight Deficiencies has been recognised and applauded by the world aviation governing body, saying that the recognition was a challenge to him and all the players in the nation’s aviation industry to do more.

The Council President’s Certificate was awarded to sixteen out of 193 member nations.

