Aviation: Reps may review multiple designations for foreign carriers

ADVERTISEMENT

The House of Representatives Committee on Aviation on Thursday hinted that it may review multiple designations granted to some foreign airlines in a bid to protect the local airlines.

The committee also vowed to deepen its oversight on the Ministry of Aviation as well as its agencies to enhance their performance.

ADVERTISEMENT

The chairman of House Committee on Aviation, Hon. Nnolim Nnaji, gave the hint in a statement after its inauguration by the Speaker.

He said the committee would partner with its counterpart in the Senate to oversight the aviation agencies with a view to bequeathing to Nigerians an industry that is “safe, reliable and viable.”

Nnaji restated that the committee would review policies capable of hindering the growth of domestic carriers.

Some of the policies, according to him, contributed to the dominance of international carriers over the nation’s airspace.

He said the Committee has the mandate to oversight the Federal Ministry of Aviation and its six agencies, which include, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, (NAMA), the Nigerian Meteorological Agency, (NIMET), the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) and the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT).

He noted that the committee would be more strident in examining the budgetary process of the agencies.

The aforementioned agencies, he noted, operate dual budgets which include the statutory federal budget, which is embedded in the Ministry’s Annual Budget Proposal and the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) budget, which are all supposed to be submitted to the committee annually for appropriation.

He added that the ministry was expected to forward to the Committee, an Aviation Development Master Plan (ADMP) yearly which would form the policy framework for the development of Nigerian Aviation sector as a major hub for the continent of Africa.

Nnaji said: “We will equally work with the regulatory authorities; the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority and the Federal Ministry of Aviation to ensure that proper financial audit of intending local airlines are done before issuance of licences to stem early exits of indigenous operators which have become regular occurrences in the industry.

“Our Aviation Industry has great potential, which have over the years been unduly exploited by foreign airlines.

“My understanding is that several foreign carriers operate multiple flights out of Nigeria daily (morning and night), charging very exorbitant fares without any indigenous operator reciprocating same.

“These no doubt promote capital flights, unemployment and negatively impact on the economic growth of the nation, which should not be tolerated. Findings have also shown that some Nigerian travellers now have to go through the neighbouring West African countries to connect flights to Europe and America because fares are cheaper over there.”

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App