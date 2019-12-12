Aviation College to take delivery of six aircraft – Rector

ADVERTISEMENT

With 10 serviceable aircraft currently in its fleet, the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria is set to increase its training aircraft to 16 with delivery of additional six Diamond (DA40) aircraft in February 2020.

Rector/CEO of the college, Capt. Mohammed Abdulsalami disclosed this at the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA), Lagos during an interview with aviation journalists.

Daily Trust reports that the six aircraft formed part of the 20 aircraft ordered by the Federal Government to boost the capacity of NCAT in the training of aviation manpower, with unit cost of the training aircraft at 522,750 euros (209.6m at the interbank rate of N401 to one euro).

Capt. Abdulsalami disclosed that the six aircraft were ordered in 2018, saying factory acceptance check would be carried out on the aircraft in the third week of January 2020.

“The supply for the Diamond aircraft is 20. That was DA42, which has two engines and 15 DA40, which is single engine aircraft. Because of budgetary constraint, we cannot order for the entire aircraft at once.” he said, adding that the college had concluded plans to commence training in Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS) popularly known as drones.

