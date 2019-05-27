Aviation authority shelves threat to demolish 7,000 telecom masts

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, has shelved its threat to demolish over 7,000 telecommunications masts belonging to some telecommunications providers erected across the country.

Mr Sam Adurogboye, General Manager, Public Relations, NCAA, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos.

Adurogboye said the NCAA decided to withdraw the threat following the compliance of the affected companies with its directive to obtain the statutory Aviation Height Clearance (AHC).

“As you will recall, we sent out letters to them and the action has triggered them to a positive action that we want.

“It has prompted them to come around to discuss how to pay the outstanding money.

“We won’t get to the stage of dismantling since they have come and we are talking.

“The NCAA has opened line of communication with Global Communications Limited and others and hopefully, there will be no need to enforce the ultimatum,” he said.

NAN reports that the NCAA had, on April 23, issued a 30-day ultimatum to the defaulters to obtain the AHC Certificate or face their masts being pulled down by the agency for safety violations.

According to the NCAA, without the approval certificate, all masts and towers constitute danger to safety of air navigation.

“Under the Civil Aviation Act, 2006, Section 30(3)(1), the NCAA is empowered to prohibit and regulate the installation of any structure which by virtue of its height or position is considered to endanger the safety of air navigation.

“Furthermore, the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig.CARs) Part 12.1.7.1.3.1 stipulates that no person or organisation shall put up a structure (permanent or temporary) within the navigable airspace of Nigeria unless such a person or organisation is a holder of AHC Certificate granted under this Regulation.

“Consequent upon this provision, the regulatory authority requires an AHC approval for every tower installation irrespective of the height and location,” the agency said. (NAN)

