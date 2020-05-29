Aviation authorities mull flights resumption at 5 airports

ADVERTISEMENT

Ahead of the proposed reopening of the domestic airspace for flight operations next month, aviation authorities are considering a phased reopening of the airspace, it was revealed yesterday.

Director-General of the NCAA, Capt. Musa Nuhu gave this hint yesterday just as airlines demanded that any intervention to the sector must be targeted at jobs retention.

The DG spoke yesterday at the webinar organised by foremost Aviation think-tank group, Aviation Roundtable and Safety Initiative (ART) with the theme, “COVID-19: The challenges and opportunity for Nigeria’s aviation value chain, during and post.”

Also on the panel were Managing Director of Air Peace, Mr. Allen Onyema, former Director General of NCAA, Dr. Harold Demuren and Managing Director of NAMA, Capt. Fola Akinkuotu, Chief Accounting Officer, Dana Air, Obi Mbanuzuo, among others.

Nuhu and NAMA MD put forward the proposal for resuming domestic travel with four or five airports as part of measures to ensure airports do not spread the virus.

The NCAA DG said, “We may resume domestic operations with four or five airports and we expand as we get better. We don’t want to rush everything at the same time and get it choked up.

“If you do that, extra expenses and airlines need money, every money is important and we cannot achieve the two meters physical distance but we are hopeful in the next few days we can resolve that”

The DG added that stakeholders comprising airlines, ground handlers, service providers etc) had put forward relevant recommendations for safe resumption of flights to the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, for approval.

Chairman of Air Peace, Chief Allen Onyema who spoke from the airline perceptive said intervention from government must be targeted at ensuring jobs are protected in the country.

He said government must consider a review of the 37 charges paid by the operators even as he noted that suggestions in some quarters for middle seats to be omitted inside the aircraft may not work.

He said, “Authorities have reeled out these things and they come with a huge cost. How will airlines manage that and pay about thirty-seven 37 charges? The airlines are going to bear the brunt of all this.

“I do not want free money that I cannot account for. This is not an opportunity to ask for money to buy new plane. In fact, this intervention should be for the work force. I have over 3, 000 staff at Air Peace, these people’s livelihoods are endangered and you must do everything possible to keep jobs in the country.

“We should be asking government for specific things that would help retain jobs, job retention should be first and foremost.”

Also speaking, the chief accounting officer of Dana Air, said, “We need simulator available locally; we should start thinking of how to get this done, individually as airlines or collectively.

“We spend a lot of forex in training abroad, maintenance is done abroad with forex, this will not help us and so we have to collaborate.”

