Average price of cooking gas decreases in June- NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), says the average price for refilling of a five-kilogramme (kg) cylinder of cooking gas decreased to N1,995.38 in June from N2,028.04 in May.

The bureau stated this in its “Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) Price Watch’’ for June, obtained from its website on Tuesday in Abuja.

The NBS said that the price of refilling a five kg cylinder of cooking gas dropped by 1.6 per cent month-on-month and -1.94 per cent year-on-year in the period under review.

According to the report, the states with the highest average price for the refilling of a five kg cylinder of cooking gas are Adamawa with N2,485, Bauchi N2,450 and Borno N2,407.

It also said that states with the lowest average price for the refilling of a five kg cylinder of cooking gas were Ebonyi N1,732.50, Enugu N1,702.86 and Abuja N1,700.

“Similarly, average price for the refilling of a 12.5 kg cylinder of cooking gas increased by 0.13 per cent month-on-month and decreased by 1.24 per cent year-on-year to N4,226.04 in June and N4,220.44 in May.

“The states with the highest average price for the refilling of a 12.5 kg cylinder of cooking gas were Bayelsa with N4,654.55, Akwa Ibom N4,640 and Enugu N4,563.85.”

The NBS added that the states with the lowest average price for the refilling of a 12.5 kg cylinder of cooking gas were Katsina N3,900, Ekiti N3,870.41 and Kano N3,775.

It said the various prices were collected across the 774 local governments areas in the country and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), from more than 10,000 respondents.

The NBS said its audit team subsequently conducted randomly selected verification of prices recorded. (NAN)

