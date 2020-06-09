Autonomy: ‘Why Buhari delayed gazetting of Executive Order 10’

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has delayed the gazetting of the Executive Order 10 signed to grant autonomy to state legislature and judiciary.

The chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, disclosed this on Monday after a meeting between some governors, the Minister of Finance, Hajiya Zainab Ahmed and the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami.

The meeting hosted by the Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari, was attended by Governors Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State and Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State.

Fayemi, who fielded questions from State House reporters later, said: “What is at issue is on the constitutionality of the modalities of what had been put in the Executive Order and the president was gracious enough to say ok, given your concerns about that, we’ll delay the gazetting of the Order and allow you meet with the Attorney-General and the Minister of Finance and work out the modalities.”

He said the NGF had been meeting the Conference of Speakers working out the modalities.

