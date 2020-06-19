Authorities mull trials ahead of flights resumption

ADVERTISEMENT

Ahead of the resumption of flights in the country, aviation authorities have concluded plans to conduct several trial runs and simulation exercises before the final commencement of operations.

Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Capt. Rabiu Yadudu said the trial run was to ensure that necessary measures are in place before the commencement of operations.

He disclosed this on Wednesday at the Webinar on “Nigeria’s Aviation Industry: Changing Times, Changing Strategies” hosted by the League of Airports and Aviation Correspondents (LAAC).

Former Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Dr. Harold Demuren had advocated for the trial run.

He said the simulation was imperative to rebuild the confidence of members of the flying public on the readiness to resume flights.

But Yadudu said the authority has already concluded arrangements with other stakeholders to conduct the trial run.

He said at the level of FAAN, every measure including floor marking at the airport has been put in place to reopen the airports for passenger flights.

Daily Trust reports that though the Presidential Task Force had given a tentative date of June 21 for flights resumption which is however subject to the readiness of the industry.

Also speaking, President of Aviation Roundtable, Dr. Gbenga Olowo supported the proposed trial run, saying, “We should simulate our preparation. We need to put ourselves together with all stakeholders and simulate domestic protocols.”

