Author starts ‘Legend’ contest inspired by upcoming book

Alexander Emmanuel, author of ‘Omo’ and ‘The Diary of a Boy Soldier’, has flagged off a contest inspired by his third novel, ‘Scarlet.’

Called the African Female Legend Writing Contest (AFLWC), participants, who must be of African descent, are expected to visit the ‘Scarlet’ website for guidelines and send a 300-word essay of any African female legend of their choice.

Among other themes, Emmanuel, who is a Flight Lieutenant with the Nigerian Air Force, said he eulogises African female legends in his new fantasy novel published by Purple Shelves Publishing Company, an indigenous publishing company based in Nigeria, and

The winner of the weekly challenge will receive an award money of N10,000 and a hard cover copy of ‘Scarlet.’

The contest, hosted by Sync NG, a literary agency with bias for promoting African Literature, will close on June 21 2019, eve of the book’s release (June 22) during the Benue Books and Art Festival, holding at Makurdi, Benue State Nigeria.

