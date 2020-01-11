  1. Home
Author Chukwuemeka Ike dies at 88

By Anthony Maliki Published Date
Chukwuemeka Ike

Renowned author, Professor Chukwuemeka Ike, is dead.

According to a family source, he died on Thursday at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, Nnewi, Anambra State, after a brief illness.

He was born on April 28, 1931. Ike was a former Registrar of the West African Examination Council (WAEC).

Among his popular novels are “The Naked Gods” and “The Bottled Leopard.”

 

