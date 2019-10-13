Austria’s Wiesberger wins Italian Open title

ADVERTISEMENT

Austrian Bernd Wiesberger came from behind to claim his third European Tour win of the season at the Italian Open on Sunday to move top of the Race to Dubai standings.

The 34-year-old had started the day three shots behind Matthew Fitzpatrick but a bogey-free final round of 65 saw him finish on 16-under for the tournament, beating the Englishman by one shot.

The victory was the seventh on the European Tour of Wiesberger’s career as he comes back from a serious wrist injury that sidelined him for seven months in 2018.

The win moves him from third to first in the season-long Race to Dubai ahead of Spaniard Jon Rahm, and to a career-high 22nd in the world rankings.

“It’s been a great summer for me,” said Wiesberger.

