Australia triumph puts Djokovic back on top of ATP charts

Novak Djokovic’s latest Australian Open heroics lifted him past Rafael Nadal to the world No 1 spot in the latest ATP rankings published on Monday.

The Serb landed his eighth Australian Open title on Sunday with a rollercoaster 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 defeat of Dominic Thiem in a near four-hour marathon in Melbourne.

His 17th Grand Slam title moved him within two of Nadal and three of Roger Federer on the all-time list.

And Djokovic now tops the rankings on 9 720 points, with Nadal demoted to second on 9395 and Federer remaining in third on 7 130.

Nadal was beaten by Thiem, who moves up a place to fourth, in the quarterfinals with Djokovic sweeping past Federer in the semis.

The biggest mover after the first Grand Slam of the season was Nick Kyrgios, the Australian who jumped six places into 20th on the strength of his run into the fourth round.

Djokovic last occupied the rankings summit at the end of October.

