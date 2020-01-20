Australia edge past Nigeria in ICC U19 World Cup opener

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria opened their encounter in their maiden appearance at the ICC world Cup against Australia in Kimberly, South Africa on Monday with a defeat.

Nigeria won the toss and elected to bat first.

Miracle Ikaigbe and Runsewe Suleimon opened the bating for the team and Suleimon was out just after 2 balls.

Nigeria was 12 runs for the loss of 3 wickets in 5 overs and after 10 overs, were 28 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.

Wickets fell in quick successions and Nigeria could not muster a decent partnership and were bowled out for 61 runs in 30.3 overs.

Elijah Olaleye was the only spark in the Nigerian team with 21 runs off 53 ball.

Tanveer Sangha was the star performer with the ball for Australia with an impressive statistics of 5 wickets for 14 runs in 10 overs with 4 maidens in the process.

In the second innings, Australia made light work of run chase, racing to 50 runs in just 7 overs.

Nigeria were not really impressive on the pitch either with dropped catches, miss-field and lost run out chances.

Australia finished the match with 10 wickets intact, scoring 62 runs.

Opening pair of Fanning .S and Fraser-McGurk scored 30 and 23 runs respectively to take Australia home.

Australia won by 10 wickets.

Nigeria will next play West Indies on Wednesday 22nd January 2020.

