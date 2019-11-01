AUPCTRE charges FG, states on security, infrastructure

ADVERTISEMENT

The Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUPCTRE) has urged the Federal Government to intensify its efforts in ensuring security, economic diversification, and basic infrastructure among others.

This is contained in the communiqué issued at the end of the union’s National Governing Council Meeting held in Calabar, Cross Rivers State and released to newsmen in Abuja.

The communiqué signed by the AUPCTRE’s National President Benjamin Anthony and National Secretary, Raphael Imade, charged the government to quickly tackle some of the challenges confronting the nation.

One of the key challenges identified by the union was insecurity, where it frowned at the high spate of kidnapping, armed robbery, ritual killings and other vices.

While noting the various economic policies of the government, the union however urged that more efforts should be placed on diversifying the economy from over reliance on oil.

“On the issue of privatization of government owned businesses, the union urged the government to seek better ways of making its businesses more viable rather than selling them off to private individuals who are only about profit making,” the communique said.

It frowned at the situation where lots of government agencies are manned by people despite being on active appointments, lacked powers to implement government policies.

“The NGC-In-Session condemns in totality the deplorable condition of Nigerian roads which have caused unnecessary accidents, many of them ghastly. WE therefore call on the government to urgently declare a state of emergency on Nigerian roads.

“The Union totally berates the government for its decision to re-establish toll gates on Nigerian roads to further exploit the citizens,” it said.

It called on the government to adhere to international laws and best practices on Trade Union and refrain from dividing the unions along grade levels.

