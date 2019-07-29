AUN gets NUC approval for 6 engineering programs

ADVERTISEMENT

The American University of Nigeria (AUN) Yola will commence six undergraduate programmes in Engineering, beginning from the 2019 fall semester.

AUN’s Vice President, Dr. Abba Tahir, in a statement, said the programs approved by the National Universities Commission (NUC) are Chemical Engineering; Computer Engineering; Systems Engineering; Telecommunications Engineering; Electrical/Electronic Engineering; and Electronics Engineering.

ADVERTISEMENT

A letter, dated 22nd July 2019 and signed by NUC’s Deputy Executive Secretary, Dr. Gidado Bello Kumo, conveyed the commission’s approval for AUN to commence the programs leading to the award of Bachelor of Engineering (B.Eng.) degrees.

ADVERTISEMENT

While noting that admissions have already begun for the first batch of intakes entering in the August/September 2019 window, he said the six new Engineering courses bring the total number of majors taught at the university to 22.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App