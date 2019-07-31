Augustsecrets fair showcases children’s food

ADVERTISEMENT

The 21st of July saw an amazing turn out of parents, guardians and their children to Augustsecrets’ first ever kids fair.

The event, held in Bay Lounge, Lekki, Lagos, was with the sole aim of showcasing their new products, as well as creating an avenue of fun and entertainment for families to mingle and be properly catered for.

In a statement, the founder of the brand, Mrs Toyin Onigbanjo, said the sole purpose of the fair, aside from the food exhibition and sales, was really to give parents the opportunity to relax and enjoy themselves with the assurance that their children were properly watched over.

The new Augustsecrets products are Mixagrain – a natural children cereal made from guinea corn, potatoes, and brown rice; Fossy pops – a calcium-packed vegetable filled cookies specially baked for fussy eaters; and Veggie beans – a natural children’s cereal made with beans and vegetables.

Others are Fruitamil – made with oats and real fruits such as apples, pineapples, and bananas; Nutty meal – a natural baby and toddler cereal made with nuts and soya; and Crayfish powder – packed with protein and needed by every developing child.

A mini kitchen was set-up to aid the cooking workshop session where parents and guardians were educated on the fast and effective way of preparing the brand’s meals which help you save time.

Parents wasted no time buying the new products displayed as existing customers gave their positive testimonies. Augustsecrets products can be purchased from leading stores across Nigeria.

