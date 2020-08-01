Aubameyang’s brace seals 14th FA Cup trophy for Arsenal

ADVERTISEMENT

Arsenal have lifted their 14th FA Cup titles after a 2-1 victory over London’s rival Chelsea.

The team’s captain, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice as the Gunners came from behind to beat Chelsea.

Christian Pulisic gave Chelsea the lead with a well composed finish but Aubameyang equalised with a contentious penalty after Cesar Azpilicueta’s challenge.

Gabon forward Aubameyang hit the winner in the second half after going past Kurt Zouma.

This is the first silverware of Mikel Arteta who took over as manager in December 2019.

This victory means Arsenal will now feature in the Europa league next season.

