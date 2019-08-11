Aubameyang seals victory for Arsenal at Newcastle United

ADVERTISEMENT

Steve Bruce’s reign as Newcastle United manager began in a disappointing fashion as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s second half goal sealed a 1-0 victory for Arsenal at a subdued St James’ Park on Sunday.

After a largely forgettable first half in which Newcastle United were slightly the better side, Arsenal eased to a comfortable three points, thanks to Aubameyang’s 58th minute strike.

Newcastle United handed 40 million pounds record signing Joelinton a debut up front and he showed some flashes of intent in the first half but the hosts fizzled out after the break.

The Gunners had to wait until April to keep their first away clean sheet in the English Premier League (EPL) last season.

But they looked solid as they opened their campaign in far better fashion than a year ago, when consecutive defeats marked the start of Unai Emery’s tenure following the end of the Arsene Wenger era.

The closest Newcastle United came to scoring was in the first half when Jonjo Shelvey’s powerful shot glanced the upright.

“It is always positive for all the squad to win the first game. Everyone is happy to get three points and we’re looking forward to winning more games,” Aubameyang said.

The Gabonese frontman has now scored 33 goals in 50 Premier League appearances since joining Arsenal from Borussia Dortmund in February 2018.

Only Liverpool’s Mo Salah (36) scored more league goals in that period. (Reuters/NAN)

