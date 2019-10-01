Aubameyang seals a point for Arsenal at Old Trafford

ADVERTISEMENT

Manchester United and Arsenal played out a 1-1 Premier League draw that does little for either side’s hopes of earning Champions League qualification by finishing in the top four.

Scott McTominay’s first-half strike put United in front at a wet Old Trafford on Monday but Arsenal struck back 13 minutes into the second period through the prolific Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

ADVERTISEMENT

A low-quality match saw few chances to snatch all three points thereafter, McTominay having the best opportunity to win the game but failing to convert a United corner while Marcus Rashford’s free-kick was saved by Bernd Leno in added time.

In driving Manchester rain it took until the 29th minute – the longest wait in the league this season – for the game’s first shot, Leno saving easily from Andreas Pereira’s low drive.

The match slowly opened up with Nicolas Pepe testing David de Gea at his near post, the goalkeeper then making a fine double save to deny Bukayo Saka and Matteo Guendouzi.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App