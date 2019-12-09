Aubameyang, Pepe on target as Arsenal return to winning ways

ADVERTISEMENT

Three quickfire second-half goals from Gabriel Martinelli, Nicolas Pepe and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang earned Arsenal a 3-1 comeback victory against West Ham United to end their seven-match winless run.

West Ham took the lead on 38 minutes after Angelo Ogbonna’s header from a Pablo Fornals cross took a slight deflection before beating Bernd Leno.

Martinelli equalised with his first Premier League goal on the hour mark, Arsenal substitute Sead Kolasinac, on for the injured Kieran Tierney, squaring for the Brazilian to sweep the ball low past David Martin.

Pepe curled superbly into the top-left corner six minutes later to put the Gunners in front before Aubameyang volleyed in from Pepe’s cross to make the scoreline to 3-1 after 69 minutes.

Freddie Ljungberg’s first win as interim head coach moves Arsenal up to ninth on 22 points, six ahead of 16th-placed West Ham.

Arsenal will be hosting champions, Manchester City on Sunday.

