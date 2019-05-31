Attention, Prof Zulum, Borno’s new governor

ADVERTISEMENT

Congratulations, your Excellency. The news of your swearing in as the Governor of Borno State was received with an outpouring of euphoria, relief and high expectations. I join the teeming masses to congratulate and wish you well as you took over the mantle of leadership yesterday

Never in the history of Borno State has a candidate been so overwhelmingly accepted by virtually every one as you. In fact, your inauguration yesterday was never a surprise to us, because the day you emerged the candidate of your party was the day people started counting the days to your inauguration.

Your election has indeed rekindled hope in the generality of the people. You must also know that the expectations of people from you are high. To whom much is given, it is said, much is expected.

Sir, with your swearing in yesterday, I can beat my chest to tell you that any honest person from Borno can now rise up, beat his chest and aspire for greatness since he now knows and believes he is a stakeholder and that his children, too, have hope. Therefore, you must not fail.

It is widely believed that first impression always last forever, how you start will definitely define how you will continue and how you will end, therefore, your first 100 days is critical and you must take decisions that will give hope to all of us and capable to rekindle the future of our dear state.

Whilst it isn’t really my business how you conduct your personal affairs; your Excellency please be mindful the company you keep. Many are wolves in sheep’s clothing. Male and female will try to lure you into matters that will denigrate your name. Choose your personal company wisely. Therein will your success or failure lie. The followership always has its part to play. It must be able to shun sycophancy, always tell the leadership the truth, and embrace hard work and belief, for it is within its fold that leader’s spring.

Sir, eschew clannish and cliquey partisanship, be above board and lead us with fairness and integrity. Run an inclusive government, remove nepotism far from yourself and use the best brains you can harness. Your Excellency sir, I was once told by my teacher that if you are the most brilliant in any room, you are in the wrong room. Do not be anxious to employ men many times smarter than you. You are the governor and the sole leader of the state; all successes will be attributed to you. Likewise, all failures.

Believe me, what you do from now on as governor will determine whether Borno will be strong enough to deal with challenges of the future, or it will go under because its cumulative problems have been left unattended for long.

Abubakar Mohammed Kareto, Abuja

