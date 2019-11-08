Attention, Bauchi gov

ADVERTISEMENT

With your emergence as the Governor of Bauchi State, it is indeed very interesting and unique to note that cleaning and correcting the decay in the system is a herculean task.

It is a fact that Katagum Zone has over the years been neglected in bringing or upgrading its institutions of learning and health. Azare, the capital of Katagum Zone, is the second largest town after Bauchi, but due to politics, the town has been left behind without bringing developmental projects to it so as to boost economic and social activities in the zone.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bauchi State University, Gadau, and the College of Administrative and Business Studies (CABS), Azare, have been suffering very serious academic and administrative setbacks which are threatening the educational development of the state.

This could be adduced to lack of internal democracy which led to the scattering of the campuses of the state university across the state, thereby putting parents and students in hardship.

Sir, this must be addressed within the shortest possible time to avoid our sad and ugly experience in regard to educational development. It is good to note that merging the state university’s campuses in Gadau will help the students and their parents to cope with the challenges of affording educating.

I also kindly request you to look into the position of CABS, Azare, to return it back to its former glory and also upgrade it to an HND awarding institution. The same policies were implemented at the College of Education (COE), Kangere, which is presently equivalent to the Aminu Saleh College of Education (ASCOE), Azare, and the School of Agric, Bauchi.

In the case of Azare General Hospital, which is more of cottage hospital, your attention is needed to upgrade it to full standard of a general hospital because full compensation was paid during ex-Gov Ahmadu Mu’azu’s tenure in order to purchase the Federal Medical Center (FMC), Azare.

Also, the General Hospital, Azare, has no staff quarters.

Abdullahi Kabir, No. 1, Gamawa Road, GRA, Azare

Related

Dear Readers,

Kindly take one minute (1) of your time to fill out this short question.

This questionnaire is designed to sample readers' opinions regarding what the feel about Daily Trust newspaper advertisement; it is not intended to used for any purpose other than to improve the quality of our newspapers. Any information provided will therefore be treated as confidential.

Download Daily Trust News App