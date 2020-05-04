Attendees at Kyari’s burial test negative for coronavirus — FCTA

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Capital Territory Administration yesterday said those not properly kitted at the burial of the late Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari, tested negative for COVID-19.

The Acting Secretary of the FCT Health and Human Services Secretariat, Mohammed Kawu, disclosed this in a statement yesterday.

“The Health and Human Services Secretariat of the FCT Administration is happy to announce that the individuals exposed during the burial of late Chief of staff to the President, Malam Abba Kyari, have completed their 14 days of isolation.

“Tests were conducted on them and they have all tested negative to COVID-19. They have been reunited with their families”, Kawu stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

Kyari died of complications from COVID-19 in a Lagos hospital on April 17 and was buried at the Gudu Cemetery in Abuja on April 18.

Many government officials who attended the burial were sighted violating physical distancing measure of the federal government.

Attendees at Kyari’s burial included the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika; the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno; the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, among others.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App