Attend to demands of Niger Youths – NYCN urge FG

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has urged the federal government to heed the demands of youth demonstrators in Niger State.

The demonstration by the youth in Niger State was due to the abandoned road contracts that links Niger state to other major cities which hindered business activities in the state and discourage investment there.

The NYCN president, Bello Bala Shagari made this call on Monday in a statement copy of which was made available to Daily Trust.

Dismayed, Shagari noted that their (youths) demand is simple, “they want good roads leading to their states, which is long overdue.”

He added that while other parts of Nigeria are enjoying new roads construction, “Niger-Abuja road, and other roads linking Niger State to other major cities are being neglected by the Federal Government.”

To this end, the leadership of the NYCN expressed its solidarity with the youth of Niger state until a commitment is made by the Federal Government to rehabilitate and reconstruct the killer roads of Niger State which has taken many lives and destroyed many businesses.

“Even though we know contracts have been awarded for those roads, everything is stalled for reasons that are not clear and an immediate action should be taken to bring the suffering to an end.” Shagari said.

