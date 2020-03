Authorities of Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State and Ryom Local Government Area of Plateau State have held a joined security meeting to find lasting solutions to incessant attacks on Zangan community of Kaura Local Government Area.

The security meeting held at Kaura Local Government Secretariat, brought together top security personnel, traditional rulers and other stakeholders to discuss ways to end the wanton loss of lives and property occasioned by the frequent attacks.