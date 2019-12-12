‘Attack on Kogi PDP women leader, tantamount to killing democracy’

ADVERTISEMENT

A women’s group known as StandUp for Women Society (SWS) has decried the recent attack on Mrs. Salome Abuh who was brutally set ablaze on November 18, 2019 in her home in Kogi state; saying, the incident is tantamount to killing democracy.

Abuh, the women leader of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ochadamu Ofu Local Government Area of Kogi State was allegedly burnt to death by suspected political thugs.

Addressing newsmen in Lagos on gender inequalities and injustice meted to the Nigerian women folks, the President of StandUp for Women Society, Mrs. Deborah Abosede Adetona described the killing as one in many at the height of humiliation, oppression, suppression and intimidation of women in Nigeria.

According to her, women’s political participation should not be a death sentence while she called on President Muhammad Buhari to take major actions and bring the perpetrators of the Kogi state killing to justice.

“Without doubt, this is a huge setback for women participation in politics. Despite this SWS still want to encourage Nigerian women to go into politics while the general public should help us to restrain and curtail these blood thirsty killers and murderer to give women a chance. Nigerians must raise their voices in solidarity for justice for Mrs. Abuh,”

“We were made to understand that some areas had been made. We want these suspects to be tried and punished. SWS are prepared to join hands with the general public to make sure that this dastardly killing is not swept under the carpet,” she said.

