Atletico Madrid shock Liverpool in Champions League cracker

Atletico Madrid have edged past Liverpool by a lone goal in their UEFA Champions League Round-of-16 first leg encounter at the Wanda Metropolitano on Tuesday night.

Saul Niguez scored the only goal of the game in the fourth minute and the hosts held on to see off the reigning European Champions.

They will be hoping to build on the victory when they proceed to Anfield for the second leg clash against Liverpool in three weeks time.

The Premier League outfit were frustrated by the home side in their attempt to get back on level terms as Mohamed Salah and Jordan Henderson wasted their best opportunities.

It promises to be a thrilling second leg at Anfield for a place in the quarter-finals.

Atletico are next in action at home against Villarreal on Sunday in LaLiga, while Liverpool have almost a week off as they host West Ham United in the Premier League next Monday.

