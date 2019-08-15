Atiku’s son-in-law, associate docked, remanded over money laundering

ADVERTISEMENT

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has docked Abdullahi Babalele, a son-in-law to former Vice President and Presidential Candidate of the Peoples’ Democratic Party, in the 2019 general elections, Atiku Abubakar.

The suspect was arraigned yesterday before Justice Nicholas Oweibo at a Federal High Court in Lagos, on a two-count charge of alleged money laundering.

He was said to have made cash payment of the sum of $140,000. 00 (One Hundred and Forty Thousand United State Dollars) without going through a financial institution, which is contrary to Section 18(c) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 as amended and punishable under Section 16(2)(b) of the same Act.

He pleaded not guilty to the 2 counts.

Following a request made by his counsel, Mike Ozekhome(SAN), Justice Oweibo ordered that Babalele be remanded in EFCC custody pending the hearing of his bail application today.

According to the charge signed on behalf of the EFCC by its prosecutor, Rotimi Oyedepo, Babalele committed the offence in February, 2019.

The EFCC has also arraigned a legal practitioner, Mr Uyiekpen Giwa-Osagie, another associate of Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar.

The EFCC had earlier filed a three count charge against him at the Federal High Court in Lagos for allegedly laundering $2m in the build-up to this year’s general elections.

Also named in the charge is Erhunse Giwa-Osagie, who is said to be his brother.

The EFCC alleged that the two defendants conspired between each other to make cash payment of $2m on February 12, 2019, without going through a financial institution.

The offence is said to be contrary to Sections 18(a) and 1(a) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act 2011 and were liable to be punished under Section 16(2)(b) of the same Act.

Both men pleaded not guilty to the 3 counts and Justice Nicholas Oweibo also ordered that they be remanded in EFCC custody pending the hearing of their bail application on Thursday.

