Atiku’s expert witness opens up: How we got ‘INEC server results’

ADVERTISEMENT

An expert witness subpoenaed by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has explained how results were produced from INEC server.

David Ayu Nyango N’jogu, an ICT data analyst from Kenya, on Friday told the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal that he used scientific method that decrypted the information contained in the server which was made available to Atiku and PDP.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the results of the February 23 presidential election domain were registered on March 29 on the www.factsdontlieng.com website while his search on ‘Whois’ tool revealed the operator of the site was a whistleblowing INEC staff.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, under cross examination by counsel to APC, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), N’jogu admitted that he did not grant access to the site by INEC chairman.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also admitted that the same scientific method, without authorisation, can be used to alter the information contained on the website.

Under cross examination by counsel to Buhari, Wole Olanipekun (SAN), the witness admitted that he did not attach any of his academic or professional certificate on the statement on oath.

Also in his evidence, Joseph Gbenga, a data analyst testified that he was engaged by the PDP to analyse data from the EC8 series in 11 states which showed that the party won the February 23 election.

But when Olanipekun questioned why he awarded higher margin of victory to the PDP more than it is claiming, including in Katsina which it conceded to have won, the witness said, “I worked on documents made available to me, I am not aware that the petitioners conceded defeat in Katsina.”

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App