Atiku’s ally, Adamu Moddibo, dies at 63

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Adamu Moddibo, died on Sunday at the age of 63.

He is a close ally of a former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar.

Moddibo had contested for Adamawa governorship as the defunct All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) candidate in 2003 before moving to the PDP, where he aspired for the party’s ticket in 2019.

His aide, Ahmed Jauro Katuka, told Daily Trust that he died at the Specialist Hospital in Yola after suffering from chronic diabetes.

Moddibo is survived by two wives and nine children.

He will be buried today in accordance with Islamic injunction.

A lawyer and banker, Moddibo had worked with First Bank Plc before serving as the Managing Director of Sigma Pensions Ltd.

He was also on the boards of several companies, including Adama Beverages Ltd, producers of Faro Water.

