Atiku urges INEC to conduct free, fair guber polls in Bayelsa, Kogi

A former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct free, fair and credible polls in Kogi and Bayelsa states this Saturday.

Atiku also requested the people of the two states to take serious interest in the choices they make as they cast their votes in the governorship elections in both states.

Atiku, who was the presidential candidate of the PDP in the February 23, 2019 election, in a statement on Thursday night by his Special Adviser on Media, Paul Ibe, enjoined the electorate to make their choices wisely by electing capable hands to steer the affairs of the two states.

He specifically urged PDP supporters and members to “use the power of their overwhelming strength” in Bayelsa and Kogi states to ensure victory, adding that it was crucial for the PDP to also win the senatorial election in Kogi West.

“Beyond partisan concerns, he counsels that it is pertinent on all political actors to exhibit necessary decorum and sportsmanship. Election is about the people and not a war against the people,” Atiku said.

The former Vice President urged all security agencies on election duty to do their jobs with utmost professionalism.

He also asked all political parties participating in the election to play according to the rules of the game.

