Atiku scammed over INEC server pursuit – APC

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Vice Chairman, North East, of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Mustapha Salihu, says the PDP and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, was tricked to believe that INEC server was used to transmit election results during the last election.

Salihu, in an interview with journalists after a meeting the APC stakeholders from Adamawa state, said it was clear from the ruling that no law backed the use of such server for the election.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, “some people jobbed them, took their money telling them there was INEC server somewhere when that was not true and so, they could not establish a prima facie case.

ADVERTISEMENT NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

“Even though their lawyer did a good job trying to present their case, it was dismissed because there was no substance. This is a victory for Nigeria and the Nigerian people and not for APC alone. We have now done away with the distractions and this government is going to deliver the dividends of democracy and the next level is assured.

“The outcome of the tribunal was something that was expected. All the cases canvassed by the opposition are frivolous because you cannot say that an army general who serves as military commanding officer, Head of State, Minister and President of Federal Republic of Nigeria for four years does not have credentials.”

On the stakeholders’ meeting held at the APC National Secretariat, Comrade Salihu said a committee had been set up to purse reconciliation drive in Adamawa State.

He said the meeting was convened to not only deepen consultation and reconciliation but also to synergise on how to rebuild the party in the state.

“Politics is war without bloodshed. When people put their interest and vie for position, there will be discrepancies and some people will gain while others will lose. At the end of the day, we all come together and work

“We are aware that some people from various ideological divide contested for various positions and some people won, some people lost. Some people agreed and disagreed and at the end, we agreed and we entered election as one people and we did our best.

“The Committee we have set up now is to do a SWAT analysis of the election, see what went wrong and what need to be fixed. We expect them to come up with a comprehensive report on how to fix the party.

“The main agenda for the committee is to seek ways of reconciliation because we know that some people will feel aggrieved. So, they are supposed to carry out deep-rooted consultation, door to door diplomacy. We expect the committee to visit everybody that feel aggrieved, discuss with them and find a way of reconciling them,” he added.

Related

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App