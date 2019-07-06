Atiku, PDP tender result sheets from 8 states

ADVERTISEMENT

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has tendered result sheets from eight states at the ongoing Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal.

The results tendered yesterday were from Katsina, Kebbi, Borno, Jigawa, Gombe, Bauchi, Kaduna and Kano.

Counsel to the PDP, Levy Uzoukwu (SAN), also presented INEC’s receipts for the certification of the documents.

However, lawyers to INEC, Yunus Ustaz Usman (SAN), President Muhammadu Buhari, M.I. Igbokwe (SAN) and APC, Charles Edosomnwan (SAN) all objected to the admissibility of the documents, and reserved reasons for their objection until the final address.

