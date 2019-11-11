Atiku, PDP preach unity, tolerance

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has urged Muslims to use religion as a vehicle for the promotion of love, unity and understanding in the country.

This was contained in his message yesterday by his Special Adviser on Media, Paul Ibe, to Muslims in the country to mark the Maulud celebration in remembrance of the birth of Prophet Muhammad.

Atiku noted that religious tolerance was a prerequisite for stable and peaceful country and that religious leaders should use their positions of influence to spread love, tolerance and respect for others who are different.

“Given our ethnic, cultural and religious diversity in the country, our religious leaders should at all times be alert to any threat to peace on account of incendiary utterances in the name of preaching.

“Peace and tolerance are essential for practising our individual faith happily,” the PDP’s presidential candidate in the 2019 elections said.

Similarly, the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has charged Nigerian Muslims to pray to Allah to touch the heart of leaders in the country to be sensitive to the plight of the poor.

Secondus, in a message yesterday by his Special Adviser on Media, Ike Abonyi, said: “The increasing number of people dropping to extreme poverty level in the country in the last four years and the inability of the government in power to deliver good governance require divine intervention.

“When a regime which should solve problems and confront myriads of challenges is conspicuously confused and engrossed in needless squabbles about 2023, our fate certainly is in God’s hand.”

